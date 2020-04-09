Drive-Thru Graduation a ‘Plan B’ for Frisco ISD

Like the rest of Texas, classes at schools in Frisco ISD are canceled through the beginning of May because of the coronavirus.

Proms at each of the district's 10 high schools have been canceled.

Graduation is in jeopardy too since its unclear when or if classes will resume.

This week, Frisco ISD put plans in place in case classes are canceled for the rest of the school year.

If school resumes May 4, graduation would go on as usual.

“Plan B will be drive-thru graduation,” said Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip during a school board meeting this week.

Saving graduation could mean crossing a parking lot, instead of a stage. A commencement without leaving your car.

Waldrip said the drive-thru graduations would be at each high school.

If that didn't work out, he said the district would hold virtual graduations.

Each plan would include speeches from valedictorians, salutatorians and remarks from teachers.

"I think everyone wants to do something for the seniors and we know that it's been a very difficult year," Waldrip said.