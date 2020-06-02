coronavirus testing

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Set for Wylie and Frisco

Testing will occur on Wednesday Founders Park in Wylie and on Thursday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco

State and local authorities will set up free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics in Wylie on Wednesday and in Frisco on Thursday.

The testing clinics are a joint effort between Texas Military Department, North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Collin County, and the cities of Frisco and Wylie.

Testing is conducted by appointment only, and people can register by phone 24 hours before their testing dates by calling 512-883-2400 or online at https://txcovidtest.org/.

Each test date is limited to how many people each site can handle. Officials will call those tested with their results.

Testing will occur on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 851 Hensley Lane in Wylie. On Thursday, testing will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, located at 9200 World Cup Way in Frisco.

The testing is part of a state-run program with plans to return to other Collin County communities on a rotating basis every two weeks.

