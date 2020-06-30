Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Dallas County to Continue Beyond Federal Support

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Dallas will continue after federal support ends this month.

The American Airlines Center testing site will close after June 30, but the Ellis Davis Field House location will transition to vendor operations once the federal support ends in mid-July.

A new testing site at the University of Dallas in Irving will open on Wednesday.

New #COVID19 testing site will begin operating tomorrow July 1 @UofDallas https://t.co/EOX2QgU9ua — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 30, 2020

The City of Dallas and Dallas County have finalized a contract with a vendor, Honu, allowing testing to continue.

"We are moving the AAC drive-thru site to the University of Dallas on Wednesday. Dallas County Health and Human Services will supervise a private vendor with a new lab so the turnaround for results should be faster," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "Faster results give you the chance to make the best decisions for your health and gives our public health experts more timely information to better advise the community."

The Ellis Davis Field House site will remain a regional site with no geographic boundaries for individuals receiving tests while it remains under federal support.

The testing site at the University of Dallas will only be open to residents of the City of Dallas and Dallas County.

Address verification, such as utility bills or library cards, is required for testing.

"COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in our community, and testing is a critical part of our response efforts," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "This contract and transition plan will ensure that our residents continue to have access to testing. In addition, I also urge our residents to help stop this outbreak by taking hygiene seriously, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks when coming into contact with others."

Testing hours and criteria will remain the same. Both locations will be open on Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Locations:

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk Street, Dallas

University of Dallas, 1845 East Northgate Drive, Lot B, Irving

Testing is at these sites is available to:

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat

Anyone 65-years-old or older

Anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.)

Any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers

Individuals without symptoms who have been actively engaged in large group settings, such as public gatherings or congregations of people.

At home mobile testing and neighborhood walk-up testing sites are also available for residents of Dallas and Dallas County.

To view additional testing locations, visit www.dallascityhall.com/covid19 or https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php.

