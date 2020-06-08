Addison

Drive-In Concert Series Coming to Addison

By Laura Harris

AltCity

Live concerts, the way we remember them, have been canceled, but Addison is bringing the music back in unique way.

The Addison Weekend Drive-In concert series starts the weekend of July 17. It will be two weekends of live music offered to people in a drive-in format. The concerts are replacing Addison After Dark, which was a hands-on, interactive entertainment series that can’t take place due to social distancing requirements.

July 17-18 and August 14-15, people will be able to listen to live music from their cars, or lawn chairs next to their cars, transmitted through the speaker system and car radios.

Concerts are from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and include:

July 17:                                 All Funk Radio Show  (old school R&B, Motown, funk, pop)

July 18:                                 D City Rock  (classic rock)

August 14:                            Extended PLAY (top 40)

August 15:                            Joseph Veazie (pop, R&B, top 40)

LOCATION: 15499 Julian Street, Addison (just south of Addison Circle Park)

GENERAL ADMISSION: Admission is free for all ages.  Only vehicles will be admitted into the event site.

