Drive-In Concert Series Coming to Addison

Live concerts, the way we remember them, have been canceled, but Addison is bringing the music back in unique way.
The Addison Weekend Drive-In concert series starts the weekend of July 17. It will be two weekends of live music offered to people in a drive-in format. The concerts are replacing Addison After Dark, which was a hands-on, interactive entertainment series that can’t take place due to social distancing requirements.
July 17-18 and August 14-15, people will be able to listen to live music from their cars, or lawn chairs next to their cars, transmitted through the speaker system and car radios.
Concerts are from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and include:
July 17: All Funk Radio Show (old school R&B, Motown, funk, pop)
July 18: D City Rock (classic rock)
August 14: Extended PLAY (top 40)
August 15: Joseph Veazie (pop, R&B, top 40)
LOCATION: 15499 Julian Street, Addison (just south of Addison Circle Park)
GENERAL ADMISSION: Admission is free for all ages. Only vehicles will be admitted into the event site.