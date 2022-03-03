Haltom City

Haltom City Child Injured in Drive-By Shooting Over Tax Form: Police

Man faces five charges in shooting that injured a child Feb. 16

A drive-by shooting that injured a child in Haltom City last month was apparently the result of a dispute over a 1099 tax form, police say.

According to a search warrant obtained by NBC 5, on Feb. 16 someone fired at least 10 rounds from a 9mm pistol outside a home on the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive. Three children were inside the home at the time, one of whom was injured when she was shot in her lower leg.

The day after the shooting police arrested 46-year-old Jesus Vela-Alferez and identified him as the shooter.

According to the court document, Vela-Alferez was a former employee of a resident at the home and apparently "had issues over a 1099 tax document." Further details about the tax document and the dispute were not provided.

Police said in the warrant that security video from nearby houses identified the shooter's vehicle as a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a distinctive black bumper sticker on the left side of the tailgate.

Jesus Vela-Alferez, pictured.

A different camera along Beach Street captured the truck's license plate, which police said confirmed the truck was registered to an address in Fort Worth where Vela-Alferez lived.

Vela-Alferez is currently in the Tarrant County Jail where he's being held on a bond of $140,000 for five charges including one count of injury to a child and four counts of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm.

It's not immediately clear if Vela-Alferez has an attorney.

