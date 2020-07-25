Plano

Drive-By Parade to Honor Students From Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program

The 52 high school students who participated in the program will be celebrated in Monday's parade

Harry LaRosiliere
NBC 5 News

With the pandemic preventing an in-person celebration Monday, the public high school students who participated in the Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program will be treated to treated to a parade instead.

The internship program, in its seventh year, provided 52 Plano students with paid eight-week internships at companies and nonprofit organizations.

The internship typically ends with a luncheon celebration, but because of COVID-19, the city had to come up with another plan.

The drive-by parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park Hotel.

Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, other elected officials and employers will be cheering on the teens on the east side of the hotel.

