Dr Pepper Doubles Tuition Giveaway Program to $2 Million

Dr Pepper has announced the doubling of its annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program to $2 million, making it the largest giveaway in the program's 12-year history.

According to Dr Pepper, as part its college football advertising campaign, the brand is also introducing season three of Fansville, the Dr Pepper episodic drama featuring parody storytelling from a college football fanatic town.

"Dr Pepper recognizes the unique circumstances many current and prospective college students are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we have doubled the amount of tuition we are giving away to $2 million," Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper, said. "The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program's top priority is to provide funding to students who have big dreams and need help to realize them. We're thrilled to make this season bigger than ever for our fans and finalists with new changes to our playbook to help students make their academic goals a reality."

The Plano-based brand said it will grant $2 million in tuition awards to deserving students in traditional and fun new ways throughout the 2020-2021 college football season.

Dr Pepper is accepting video submissions at DrPepperTuition.com through Sunday, Oct. 18.

The brand encourages students to submit video entries showing how the tuition will impact their lives and help them to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Dr Pepper said six finalists will compete for the tuition dollars in a grand prize throw competition.

The throw competition will be recorded at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco, following guidance from health authorities and government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the contestants.

Others who enter will be surprised with significant tuition gifts through virtual giveaways with the social media brand Dude Perfect and the Dr Pepper brand social media channels, Dr Pepper said.

Dr Pepper will also donate $1 to Scholarship America for every Dr Pepper purchase where a consumer texts the word 'TUITION' to 21688, beginning Oct. 15.

To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program has awarded over $10 million to college students in partnership with Scholarship America.