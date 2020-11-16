Dr Pepper Doubles Tuition Giveaway Program to $2 Million

Dr Pepper is doubling the total award amount for the 12th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway to $2 million.

The Plano-based company is partnering with YouTube stars Dude Perfect to help six student finalists compete for three Grand Prize winnings of $125,000.

Dr Pepper is one of the largest brands in the Keurig Dr Pepper portfolio, and this year's giveaway is the largest in the program's 12-year history.

According to Dr Pepper, the brand is also introducing season three of Fansville, the episodic drama featuring parody storytelling from a college football fanatic town, as part its college football advertising campaign.

"Dr Pepper recognizes the unique circumstances many current and prospective college students are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we have doubled the amount of tuition we are giving away to $2 million," Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper, said. "The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program's top priority is to provide funding to students who have big dreams and need help to realize them. We're thrilled to make this season bigger than ever for our fans and finalists with new changes to our playbook to help students make their academic goals a reality."

Dr Pepper said it will grant $2 million in tuition awards to deserving students throughout the unique 2020-2021 college football season.

Dr Pepper accepted video submissions through Oct. 18. Students were asked to create video entries showing how the tuition would impact their lives and help them to achieve their personal and professional goals, the brand said.

Six finalists will compete for tuition dollars in a grand prize throw competition that will be pre-recorded at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco.

Others who enter will be given tuition gifts through a series of virtual giveaways.

Dr Pepper said it will also donate $1 to Scholarship America for every Dr Pepper purchase where a consumer texts the word 'TUITION' to 21688.