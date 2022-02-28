Dr. Joseph Harrington Named Lone Finalist in HEB ISD's Superintendent Search

The HEB Board of Trustees has named Dr. Joseph Harrington as the lone finalist for superintendent of Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

Dr. Harrington currently serves as HEB ISD’s Deputy Superintendent for Educational Operations and previously served as Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Administration. Prior to joining HEB ISD, Dr. Harrington taught science and high school biology and coached student athletics at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

“Every student, teacher and supporting employee has a unique story and pathway to success,” Dr. Harrington said in a press release by the school district. “HEB ISD is a special place because this community believes we all have a responsibility to enable students to thrive- we truly are better together.”

Current superintendent Steve Chapman announced his retirement in December after 38 years in public education. The school board plans to officially name Dr. Harrington as Chapman’s successor on March 28 following the State of Texas’ required 21-day waiting period.