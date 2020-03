The Dallas Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning to be aware of donation scams that may ask for money in the fight against coronavirus.

DPD asked the public to “do your homework when it comes to donations” through sites.

#ScamAlert Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it. #Covid19 #Coronavirus @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/8NsHCrWRQh — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 17, 2020

The warning comes as people and groups are asking donations amid coronavirus concerns.