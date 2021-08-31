DPD to Target Aggressive Driving, Impaired Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

The Dallas Police Department has announced that officers will maintain an increased presence on the local roadways over Labor Day weekend in an effort to combat road rage, aggressive driving, and driving under the influence.

According to police, departments across the nation have seen an increase in road rage and aggressive driving incidents. In 2021, 512 incidents of road rage have been reported in the City of Dallas, police said.

Police said targeted enforcement efforts will be made on those who are speeding, driving aggressively, and suspected of driving under the influence.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers will conduct a No-Refusal DWI Initiative from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6. Officers will obtain a search warrant for a blood sample from anyone arrested for DWI who refuses to voluntarily give a breath or blood sample, police said.

Police said the initiative is in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, and part of the "Drive Sober. No Regrets." statewide impaired driving campaign.

Approximately one third of all traffic fatalities involve a drunk driver, police said. Over the Labor Day holiday in 2019, among drivers aged 18 to 34, 46% of those who were killed had a BAC of .08 or higher.

Police said during the Labor Day holiday the same year, 38% of all fatalities involved a drunk driver.

According to police, Dallas citizens should designate a sober driver before they start drinking or call a ride-share or taxi to get home safely. The department said motorists should call 911 if they see aggressive or suspected drunk drivers, and it encourages motorists to slow down, drive sober, and obey all traffic laws.