DPD Santa Cops Deliver Christmas Gifts to Dallas Area Families

The Dallas Police Department is bringing Christmas cheer to Dallas-area families this holiday season through their Santa Cops program.

Since 1984, the Dallas Police Department has been actively involved in delivering toys to Dallas area families for Christmas.

The Santa Cops program was designed to assist members of the community who have been victims of crime or experienced a tragedy, and are therefore unable to provide for their children during the holiday season.

The program has assisted over 15,000 families throughout the years, the Dallas Police Department said.

This year, over 350 Santa Cops request forms have been submitted, and officers are working diligently to fulfill those requests.

