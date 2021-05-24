Dozens Sound Off About Collin County In-Custody Death as Investigation Continues

Tension remains high over the death of Marvin Scott III who died in custody at the Collin County jail in March.

Scott’s death was ruled a homicide in late April. So far, no charges have been filed.

At a packed Collin County Commissioners court meeting Monday, dozens of people spoke during the public comment portion about Scott’s death and protests that have followed.

“Law and order must be maintained here in Collin County and our county certainly must not be the anarchist center like Seattle and Portland,” one woman said.

Scott became unresponsive in the Collin County jail on March 14 after officials say jailers pepper-sprayed him, covered his face with a spit hood and tried strapping him to a restraint bed.

Two weeks later, Sheriff Jim Skinner fired seven detention officers though one was reinstated after an appeal.

In late April, Scott's death was ruled a homicide and his family was allowed to view video of his final hours alive.

“What we seen today was horrific, inhumane,” said Scott’s mother LaSandra Scott.

At Monday’s meeting, supporters of Scott wore shirts, held photos and many used their three minutes to speak to instead send their message by sitting in silence.

“71 days. My heart is disappointed. 71 days, ruled homicide,” one woman said.

While many, wait and wonder whether charges will be filed, the Collin County District Attorney's Office had no comment, but a source close to the investigation said the case will likely be presented to the grand jury.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.