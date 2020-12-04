Dozens Rescued From Human Smuggling Operation, Houston Police Say

More than two dozen people were rescued Thursday night from a Houston house where they being held in a human smuggling operation, police said.

Officers discovered the people after a man running in the street yelled that he had been kidnapped and that others were being held at the home, according to police.

Officers forced entry into the home and found 29 men and one female, police Commander Jonathon Halliday told reporters at the scene.

"Most of the people said they were picked up in Brownsville between two days and a week ago and that they were being held there," Halliday said.

