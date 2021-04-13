Dozens Rally Outside Dallas Police Headquarters in Response to Minnesota Police Shooting

Dozens of people gathered outside Dallas police headquarters Tuesday night to demonstrate in response to the deadly shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop in Minnesota.

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday in a Minneapolis suburb -- an area already on edge amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

Tuesday, the officer who fatally shot Wright, and the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police chief, resigned.

The now-former police chief has said he believed the officer mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.

Among those in attendance Tuesday in Dallas were family members of Marvin D. Scott III, who died while in custody at the Collin County Jail last month.

The group planned a rally outside DPD headquarters before a march through downtown Dallas.