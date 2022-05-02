Dozens of Names Added to Texas Peace Officers' Memorial in Austin

Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers from across the state gathered to honor fallen officers on Sunday.

During the ceremony on the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin, 62 names were added to the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial.

"We gather at this beautiful peace officer memorial recognizing that it is far more than a granite monument. It's an eternal reminder of Texas heroes taken too soon," said Gov. Greg Abbott during his keynote address thanking all law enforcement officers for their sacrifices.

Abbott also presented medals and resolutions to surviving family members who were on hand.

North Texas officers honored: