Dozens of High Water Calls in Dallas and More Rain Ahead

High water across Dallas produced 66 calls to Dallas Fire-Rescue throughout the day Sunday and Monday along with many more rough situations for drivers that did not include a rescue.

On Spring Valley Road near Hillcrest Sunday, neighbor Peter Dunn recorded cell phone video of a Toyota Prius floating sideways in a flash flood across the road.

"I thought it was going to go off the edge, I didn't know if I was going to have to run down there, see what I could even do," he said.

It is a serious challenge for the drivers in those cars. At the Loop 12 corner of Northwest Highway and Walton Walker in Northwest Dallas, several drivers recorded cell phone video of the street flood that swamped several cars Sunday afternoon.

The corner near the Trinity River is notorious for flash flooding.

At that corner Monday, recalling the days of rain, Uber driver Sheree Thomas said she has encountered high water in many North Texas locations where she did not expect to see it.

"It never dawned on me that if I wasn't going over a creek, that I could actually hit a high-water crossing," she said.

Some places like California Crossing over the Trinity River have flood gates to block them from drivers.

Wildwood Drive, which also crosses the Trinity near California Crossing, has gates that were closed Monday, but some drivers were still going around the gates.

A pickup truck made it through that spot Monday, passing a stalled car that had become stranded on Wildwood.

On Merriman Parkway in Dallas Sunday, a Dallas Fire-Rescue swift water boat team saved two people, but their car was left behind.

"Just know, this is going to be over several days. Don't drive into water. We can't stress that enough. You're going to put yourself and other people into harm's way by doing that," said Dallas Fire-Rescue Captain Tim Baker.

Sheree Thomas, the Uber driver, said it would be nice to have some kind of list to know where the high-water hazards may be.

"It's scary and I have no idea where those places are," she said.

Creating an accurate list would be very difficult because the location of the hardest rainfall is unpredictable and flash flooding can recede just as quickly as it rises.

Peter Dunn said he had a strong message to share after watching the flash flood in his neighborhood.

"Definitely turn around. Don't ever imagine going through that," he said.

The Flash Flood Watch is posted for North Texas until Wednesday morning.