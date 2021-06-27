Dozens of Cattle Killed After Crash Involving Livestock Trailer, Fire Officials Say

Dozens of cattle are dead after a double-decker livestock trailer overturned in southwest Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate Loop 820 at Team Ranch Road, which is just north of U.S. Highway 377, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire department said, "a large majority" of the nearly 80 head of cattle on the trailer died.

It took nearly five hours and the collaboration of multiple agencies to secure the incident, authorities said.

The driver of the trailer sustained minor injuries, officials said.