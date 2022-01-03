betty white

Dozen ‘Roses' Decorate Dallas Lawn in Honor of Betty White

The homeowner says the display is a Valentine's Day gift from her husband

By Meredith Yeomans

Neighbors have the chance to stop and smell the roses outside a Dallas home.

They’re not your typical roses.

They’re the iconic Rose from the Golden Girls, who was played by Betty White who died over the weekend.

Elissa Ewers says the dozen “red roses" were a Valentine's Day gift from her husband that's now turned into a tribute to the late great actress.

“She'd always been a big part of my life -- my childhood -- watching TV with my mother. That's what made me love Betty White. I even have some Golden Girls ornaments on my tree,” Ewers told NBC 5.

Ewers says it's been great to see her neighbors stop by and take pictures.

She's planning to leave the red roses up through Valentine's Day.

