On Monday construction crews will begin the process of replacing large cast iron water main pipes in western Downtown Fort Worth. The two-year project is expected to impact several major roads.

The Fort Worth Water Department said the plan is to replace their cast iron water mains, which according to a city spokesperson, have contributed to 85% of the city's annual water main breaks.

"Some of these water lines may be a hundred years old. I mean, some of them we don't actually have a date on. That's how old they are," explained Mary Gugliuzza.

She said the main catalyst for the project was the water main break in August of 2023 at West Lancaster and Collier St. Water gushed from underground, flooded the road and impacted nearby businesses.

The city said plans were in motion after the February freeze in 2021, causing cast iron pipes to burst.

The project will take about two years. West Lancaster Avenue, Summit Avenue and Henderson Street will be some of the major roadways impacted.

In the first six months, crews will work on Florence St. West 13th St. West Lancaster and Collier St., according to Gugliuzza.

"The project is very lengthy, in terms of distance we'll be replacing in a couple places we're abandoning water lines, so that means we have to relocate into street right of way," said Gugliuzza.

She said this part of the city holds some of the oldest water lines which take water from the North Holly Water Treatment Plant and push it out to other parts of the city.

The city is asking residents to continuously check their website because weather, delays and or changes to the plans could impact which roads are closed.