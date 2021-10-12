Downtown Fort Worth Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Some buildings in downtown Fort Worth will turn pink this week in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The new City Hall building, the W. 7th St. Bridge, Will Rogers Memorial Center, and the Avenue of Light will all go pink on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The month of October was designated to be an observed commemorative month to raise awareness of breast cancer back in 1985.

The Komen Greater Fort Worth group hosted the "More Than Pink" walk earlier this month. However, you can still take part in the "Pathway Of Hope Car Parade" at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 17. The event will celebrate, honor, and remember breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Full details will be provided to those who RSVP: RSVP Here