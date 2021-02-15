dallas skyline

Downtown Dallas to Go Dark to Help Conserve Electricity

NBC 5 viewers wanted to know why they were conserving electricity or without power while the Dallas skyline was lit

NBC 5 News

The Dallas skyline will go dark Monday night as the electric emergency continues.

Millions of Texans are without power as temperatures plunged into the single digits early Monday morning.

Controlled power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT council described the outages as a "last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole," adding that utility transmission companies are tasked with determining how to reduce demand on the system.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

COVID-19 Feb 11

Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

NBC 5 viewers asked us why Downtown Dallas was still lit up. At one point Sunday night featuring a Valentine's Day theme.

The Dallas skyline lit up Sunday evening to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"How about turning off all these electronic billboards and the neon lights on the buildings downtown," said NBC 5 viewer David.

"I noticed that the buildings in downtown Dallas are all lit up, but I am being asked to turn off lights and lower the temp in our home," said viewer Sharon. "Isn't that a double standard?"

There will be fewer lights Monday night as the electric emergency continues.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the Downtown Dallas, Inc. is asking downtown buildings to turn off their external lights Monday night to help conserve energy.

Reunion Tower confirmed it will not be lit and "any other non-essential lights and electricity-consuming equipment will be turned off."

This article tagged under:

dallas skylineDallasReunion Tower
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us