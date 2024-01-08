Downtown Dallas to be bathed in yellow/gold to honor Eddie Bernice Johnson

Downtown Dallas will honor the life and legacy of longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson by lighting the skyline yellow and gold and by installing a photo tribute at the downtown train station that bears her name.

Johnson, who served in the U.S. House representing North Texas for three decades, died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 89.

On Tuesday, following her memorial service, "the downtown skyline will be lit in yellow that evening to commemorate her life and legacy. The color yellow represents the 'Yellow Rose of Texas' and is a symbol of resilience," organizers said.

The Ball at Reunion Tower, one of downtown's most recognizable landmarks, will be lit in gold on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

A collection of banners will also be installed at Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station "depicting photos of Congresswoman Johnson throughout important stages in her trailblazing career."

“Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was an extraordinary and beloved leader in the Dallas community,” said Mayor Eric Johnson. “Congresswoman Johnson’s contributions to improving the lives of her constituents and the community at large are truly immeasurable, and her legacy of leadership, service, and deep love of Dallas will endure for generations to come.”

Monday marked the beginning of three days of services and events honoring Johnson's life. A public viewing was held at the Hall of State in Dallas's Fair Park, where the congresswoman was lying in state from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A wake will be held that evening, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Concord Church at 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas.

Johnson's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Concord Church. This service is expected to be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

A graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday before Johnson is laid to rest.