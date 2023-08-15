Downtown Dallas subway ‘D2' no longer part of DART's long-term plans

The massive Dallas downtown subway transit project, on drawing boards for years, has been shelved.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit agency announced Tuesday that the project has been removed from the 20-year financial plan.

So-called “D-2” was to be the second light rail transit line through downtown Dallas to relieve crowding on the existing single path.

Through years of fighting over the disruption a new surface route could cause, the City of Dallas insisted it is a subway, instead.

In March 2021, the Dallas City Council unanimously supported the plan.

The agency prepared an animation of how several planned stations and the subway tunnel might look. The design was 30% complete.

The latest price tag reached $1.7 billion.

DART Spokesman Gordon Shattles said Tuesday that improvements on the existing path allow more cars on trains for greater capacity. And ridership has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“As we move forward, we're going to continue monitoring those trends,” Shattles said. “If ridership increases it's something we can revisit.”

In the meantime, he said the current situation dictates a different use of the money.

“So now to be able to take the funds out of our 20-year plan, we can spend them on new and exciting programs like our cleanliness, reliability and safety programs,” Shattles said.

DART recently added 100 transit security officers to more closely monitor trains and buses. Cleaners are being added in the Central Business District for the middle of routes and not just at the beginning and end. Those measures will help convince more riders to return.

DART's Silver Line, which some North Dallas residents opposed, is under construction and moving forward between Plano and DFW Airport.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office declined to comment on the D-2 change, saying that he is seeking more information.

Other city and downtown business leaders issued e-mail statements supporting the decision.

Downtown Dallas Inc. President and CEO Jennifer Scripps:

"Ridership patterns do not justify imminent development of the D2 line. We will continue to work with our partners on other transportation projects that best serve people who live, work, and visit the urban core. That includes plans to connect the Oak Cliff streetcar with the McKinney Avenue Trolley, long a priority for DDI. We also fully support DART's focus on keeping existing bus and rail lines Downtown and throughout the city clean, safe, and reliable."

Assistant Dallas City Manager Dr. Robert Perez:

“Our written agreement with DART includes continued study of the D2 alignment and we understand DART’s 20-year financial plan incorporates funding allocated to evaluating transportation options in the downtown area. While the agreement between DART and the City of Dallas specifies the D2 alignment, DART and the City of Dallas have discussed reimagining D2 for other options including streetcar expansion. Ultimately, whatever’s constructed will be the result of continued partnership between DART, City of Dallas, elected officials, and stakeholders.”