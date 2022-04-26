Downtown Dallas Skyline to Light in Purple Friday

The downtown Dallas skyline will light up purple Friday, April 29, in an effort to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

The royal lit skyline will be held the night before the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's PanCAN Purple Stride event at Klyde Warren Park. The event is intended for pancreatic cancer survivors, families and their supporters where together they will march in unity to raise awareness to end pancreatic cancer.

The event begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30, where participants can write on a tribute wall, take pictures with team members in the photo area and grab a snack. Then at 8:30 a.m., the ceremonial walk will take place.

To learn more about the event and additional information on pancreatic cancer, visit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's website here.