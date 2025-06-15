Thousands took to the streets in North Texas Saturday to peacefully protest President Trump and his administration’s policies.

Dallas police estimate 10,000 people turned out for the ‘No Kings’ protest in downtown on Saturday.

“I would feel this compelled if it was a Democratic president, a Republican president, an Independent president,” said Dallas resident Trey Scott.

50501, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement, has been organizing protests since President Donald Trump’s reelection. This weekend’s gathering marked their largest local turnout of the year.

“Seeing the families be torn apart, it’s very crazy, very hurtful,” said Plano resident Rachel Avalos. “That’s what brought me out.”

Crowds gathered outside Dallas City Hall before noon to hear speeches before taking to the streets and marching north on Ervay, then down Main Street before returning to City Hall. Dallas police blocked off streets in the area while protesters marched.

“The energy is incredible, and it’s just such a peaceful and loving crowd,” said Dallas resident Sarah DeFrancisco.

Dallas police reported no citations and no arrests, posting on social media ‘Thank you to everyone who kept today’s protests peaceful and safe.’

Organizers handed out American flags and bottled water in the 90-degree heat.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it treated five people on-site for heat-related illnesses. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Many more sought relief in the shade and some in the reflecting pool on the plaza.

The scene was filled with long-time activists and those protesting for the first time.

“What’s happening to other people, I feel like, is a test to see if it can happen to all of us,” said Dallas resident Paige Waters.

Somil Trivedi brought his children, who made signs with the lyrics from the Broadway musical Hamilton.

“This is a family affair. He is destroying families left and right. We got to be there with our families supporting those who can’t speak for themselves right now,” said Trivedi.

Protesters said they were encouraged by the turnout.

“More than hopeful,” said Avalos. “You know more will come out of this – better than negative.”