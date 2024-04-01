You don't have to go to a hotel bar for happy hour. At Fairmont Dallas, happy hour goes all day thanks to the hotel's Chief Happiness Officer, Bondi, an 8-month-old shelter dog.

"We recruited Bondi a few months ago," Fairmont Dallas Director of Talent & Culture Yoke Yong said.

"When I joined this hotel I thought it would be a great thing to add to make people happy at work. When people are happy at work, guests would be happy, too."

Bondi posted in the lobby, keeping herself busy between her water bowl, chasing toys, and being pet by departing guests.

"Cutest dog ever," hotel guest Zack Forgrave pf Raleigh said. "Just brightens up the environment, makes everybody happy, so yeah. I mean, look at her! Perfect."

"It just feels great coming out of the room and seeing a dog in the lobby that we can play with," hotel guest Ruben Ramos of Boston said. It just makes the experience 100 times better!"

"Oh, it makes me happy and calm," Forgrave said. "Having unconditional love; there's nothing like it!"

Yong said he believes Fairmont Dallas is the only hotel in the area with a resident dog.

"Fairmont is all about turning moments into memories," Yong said "So I think Bondi is really here for that purpose of creating special memories for our guests."

Yong adopted Bondi from Operation Kindness Animal Shelter in Carrollton.

"She such a kind and gentle dog," Yong said. "There's just so many beautiful that are out there that need a home."

Hotel guests come and go, but Bondi has found her 'furever' home, making people smile at the Fairmont Dallas.