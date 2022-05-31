Downtown Dallas High-Rise Bright Lights Annoy Neighbors

Bright lights from a new downtown Dallas hi-rise have neighbors in the Farmers Market area complaining about difficulty sleeping.

A big new skyscraper is typically something that Dallas celebrates but existing residents claim this new building has not been a good neighbor.

The 20-story structure at 300 Pearl Street anchors the East Quarter development which includes 30 properties all under the control of Todd Interests.

The Dallas City Council Member representing the neighborhood, Jesse Moreno, got some answers Tuesday for the top complaint from residents.

The 10-story parking garage portion of the building has very bright lighting that beams down on existing Farmers Market area townhomes to the south.

Andrew O’Toole said he has lived in an adjacent townhome for 6 years, long before the high rise was planned. He said nails and construction debris that fell on his home during the past two years of construction were also a nuisance.

“But the light is crazy. It's hard to explain if you're not here past dark, but it will light up the entire rooftop from a distance,” he said.

Resident Jesse Holmes has lived for 12 years in his townhome beside the overpowering new hi-rise. He only expected it to be a 4 story building and now the bright parking garage is even taller than that.

“It does make me angry because we've called the city multiple times. They say they're going to send people out, but they typically have not showed up to see what's going on with it,” Holmes said.

The other side of the new building that faces the rest of downtown Dallas where there are very few immediate neighbors has screens covering the parking garage area. A streetlight is brighter than the parking structure on that side.

There is no filter for the bright lights on the Farmers Market side of the building.

A passing couple who live in a Deep Ellum rental home a bit farther away from the bright lights said they consider the new East Quarter development to be an upgrade for downtown Dallas.

“I love it. I think it's one of the nicest areas for sure, especially when we get the mix between the townhomes and the new high rises that are coming in,” said neighbor Sara Passariello.

Teodor Anghel said some of the East Quarter properties seemed dangerous ten years ago.

“So right now, we're cleaning everything up and bringing in new development. I think it's only good. As long as they fix the issue with the lights, which should be an easy fix,” he said.

Messages for top officials of Todd Interests left by NBC5 over the past two weeks were not returned.

“Would it be ok with him if I took 400 lights and put it in front of his yard or just sprinkled nails out his driveway for two years so he gets nails in his tires,” Jesse Holmes said. “I had to replace 7 tires from all the nails. We’ve had insurance adjustors out here. They’ve been going through this. But they can’t do anything about the lights. Only the city can do that.”

O’Toole said he has gotten over losing the Dallas skyline view he once had from the rooftop patio of his townhome but he wants improvement in other problems.

“It’s just the way they went about everything, the way the city handled it. The light pollution, the trash, construction debris coming off,” O’Toole said. “They’re not taking into account the people who live next door.”

Construction work is still underway on the side of the hi-rise that faces the Farmers Market neighbors.

Neighborhood city councilman Jesse Moreno said he did get through to officials with Todd Interests after an inquiry from NBC5 Tuesday. Moreno said he was told that screens have been ordered for the open side of the building and they may arrive within two weeks.