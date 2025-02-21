Struggling to save for a down payment? This free event can help you find funding

If you're looking to buy a home but need financial help, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is offering guidance on how to secure down payment assistance.

The nonprofit is hosting its 5th Annual Down Payment Assistance Expo, a free, two-hour virtual event designed to connect homebuyers with financial aid programs. This year's title sponsor is the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Nine experts will explain the qualifications for assistance programs offered by local banks, cities, nonprofits, and state programs.

Ashley Brundage, CEO of Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, encourages potential homebuyers to take advantage of the resources available.

"If you are making around you know a hundred thousand dollars of household income or less, then you should watch and learn to see if it's something that you could qualify for," Brundage said.

The virtual expo takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is free, and Spanish translation will be available.

For more information and to register, click here.