Double Murder-Suicide Investigated in Midlothian

Midlothian police discovered the bodies of three people while investigating reports of gunshots at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Friday afternoon Midlothian police said they received several 911 calls from residents of the Lakeside Villas apartments on Thursday night saying they were hearing several gunshots that sounded like they were coming from an apartment.

Police arrived about four minutes later and found three unresponsive adults inside an apartment. The three adults were all deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, one of which appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

Friday afternoon investigators identified 43-year-old Edsel Collazo as the shooter and said he fatally shot 49-year-old Janet Evelyn Lee and 23-year-old Andrew Armonta before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police have not released any further details about the motive or what may have led to the shooting. Any relationships between the shooter and the victims have not yet been confirmed.