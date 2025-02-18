Double amputee treated for stroke missing after being discharged from hospital

A search is underway for a West Virginia man who disappeared after being treated for a stroke in a North Texas hospital.

According to Texas EquuSearch, 58-year-old Robert Rielly was visiting Grapevine for work when he suffered a stroke. Rielly was unable to communicate properly and was hospitalized. He was discharged on Feb. 11 but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Missing-person reports said Rielly may appear confused, may struggle to communicate and could be in need of medical attention. Rielly is a double-leg amputee and transports himself in a wheelchair.

It's unclear what hospital Rielly was discharged from or whether he left on his own.

Texas EquuSearch said family members from North Carolina and West Virginia were headed to Texas to join the search.

Authorities encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.