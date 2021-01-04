‘Don't Mess With Texas' Scholarship Opens to Students

The Texas Department of Transportation announced applications are now available for the 2021 'Don't Mess with Texas' Scholarship Contest.

The contest recognizes Texas high school seniors who are taking an active role in keeping Texas clean in their school or community.

The scholarship applications are available to any high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the Fall 2021 semester.

The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three winners in May 2021. The applications are due by March 31, 2021.

"We're looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free," said program administrator for 'Don't Mess with Texas', Becky Ozuna.

"We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful."

To apply for scholarship, click here.