Donors Support Dallas Store's Mission to Fight Hunger After Fridge Theft

North Texans are finding ways to support an Oak Cliff store where thieves stole a community refrigerator meant for people in need.

Since NBC 5's initial story on the incident, several donors have stepped up and community advocates are teaming up to build on the work done at Pan-African Connection and build bigger plans to feed more families.

Even though surveillance cameras captured the crime on video, store owner Akwete Tyehimba said she wasn't planning to press charges. She was only focused on getting another fridge to continue offering free meat, produce and dairy to her community.

"There's no judgment or anger because I know the Creator always brings us something bigger and better," Tyehimba said.

Turns out, Tyehimba's prediction was spot on. Days after thieves in a truck pulled up to the bookstore and took off with the refrigerator known as "The People's Fridge," an anonymous donor stepped up to buy a new, larger commercial fridge to replace it.

"Something, in her own words, where we could provide more food for the people," Tyehimba said.

Tyehimba has been on a mission to provide healthy food to her community for the past 33 years.

After seeing her story on the news, a group of health advocates, artists and nonprofit leaders met at the store on Wednesday to discuss ways to support and accelerate her efforts.

Roots Food Foundation donated a deep freezer and hundreds of prepared meals.

"It's unfortunate what happened because this community needed those refrigerators. But taking something negative and making something quantumly positive is just incredible," said Laura Kovacevich, the executive director of Roots Food Foundation.

This gift increases the quantity and quality of free food available at the store. Roots Food group makes unprocessed medically sensitive meals and the foundation provides healthy prepared food for people who need it but can't afford it.

"For a community that is plagued with diabetes and hypertension and early mortality rate, this food is very important," Tyehimba said.

In addition to providing more meals, a group of stakeholders, including representatives from The Detente Collective, Joppy Mama's Farm, Hunger Busters, Through Truth to Power, Pan African Connection and Roots Food foundation, are also collaborating on a large community garden. Kovacevich says someone has already donated land for the project.