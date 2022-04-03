Doncic's 32 points and 15 assists lead the Mavericks past Bucks

Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season-high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee was essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all of its usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. In six career games against the Bucks, Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles.

Dallas’ Dwight Powell added 22 points and 13 rebounds — one off his career-high.