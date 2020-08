Doncic Gets 17th Triple-Double, Mavs Top Bucks 136-132 in OT

Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Doncic also had a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds on the day the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year was named a finalist for the most improved award.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the final seconds on the day the reigning MVP was named a finalist for the award along with LeBron James and James Harden.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 34 points for the Bucks, who have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Doncic's final assist was a between-the-legs pass to Maxi Kleber for a three-point play and a 133-128 lead.

After a dunk from Antetokounmpo, Doncic hit a runner to get the lead back to five with 11 seconds to go as the Mavericks kept alive slim hopes to get out of the seventh seed and avoid a likely first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas played its third overtime game out of five in the bubble, winning for the second time.Doncic hit two free throws with 21 seconds left in regulation, and the Mavericks forced overtime when two putback attempts by Milwaukee wouldn't go in after a missed 3-pointer from George Hill.The foul that sent Doncic to the line was originally called as the sixth on Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks challenged, and the foul was switched to Khris Middleton.

The Mavericks scored the first nine points of overtime on a 3-pointer from Tim Hardaway Jr. and two more from Dorian Finney-Smith, extending to 16-0 a run that started late in the fourth quarter.

Finney-Smith had a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds.In a matchup that included three of the four players averaging at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the bubble, Doncic and Antetokounmpo hit those marks again.

Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis fell short, getting 26 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.