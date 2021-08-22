Donations Pour in for Afghan Refugees Arriving in North Texas

As Afghan refugees prepare to start new lives in North Texas, local nonprofits and community members want to make sure furnishing their homes is not a burden.

Donations have been pouring into Ma’ruf Dallas for the refugees who are expected to arrive on Special Immigrant Visas.

Fuad Dadabhoy, the organization's executive director, said they are preparing to help 200 to 300 families, though that number could change.

“They still have family in Afghanistan. They’re worried, they're frankly terrified,” Dadabhoy said.

He said Ma'ruf Dallas has been working with SIVs from Afghanistan over the last 10 years.

Chris Greer helped organize a separate drive Sunday on behalf of Catholic Charities for a U.S. Army interpreter, his wife and their five children.

“I think it was meant to be because there was a family that they said was coming in as early as Monday, and we really just took it as a sign,” Greer said.

Greer said donors checked off every item on the list for the family.

“It’s about more than giving them the physical things that they need," Greer said. "It’s about letting them know that we’re not only making a place for them physically here in Dallas, we’re making a place for them in our hearts,” Greer said.

Ma’ruf Dallas plans to continue its donation drop-off for the foreseeable future, and will collect items at its office at 9319 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy., Suite 110, Dallas, 75243. The organization said it is also in need of volunteers.

Visit the Catholic Charities Dallas website for more information on how to donate. Prospective donors may also contact the organization directly to specify that a donation is for refugee families or note that on the donation form.