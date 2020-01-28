Domestic Violence Call Leads Police to Marijuana Grow in DeSoto Home; 1 Arrested: PD

A 41-year-old man is in custody after police on Sunday discovered marijuana growing inside a home in DeSoto, authorities say.

Kevin Moore, 41, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and could face additional charges, a police spokesman said in a news release.

Officers discovered the marijuana grow while following up on a domestic violence complaint at the home, which is located on the 1000 block of Urban Drive.

According to police, officers were interviewing people at the scene when Moore walked out of a bedroom and left the door open.

Officers saw a reddish-pink glow coming from the room and what they suspected to be a "sophisticated plant growing operation," the release said.

Moore was detained and arrested after officers obtained a search warrant and found several marijuana plants, drug manufacturing materials and several firearms, the release said.

Police noted additional charges against Moore are pending once the seized marijuana has been fully analyzed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call DeSoto police at 469-658-3050.