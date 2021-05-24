Domestic Dispute Leads to Shots Fired Near Dallas Police Substation

A domestic dispute led to shots being fired behind a police substation in Northeast Dallas on Monday morning.

It's an incident police said could've ended badly but miraculously didn't.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., two people picked up a woman in distress who ran out to their car, screaming for help in a neighborhood in Northeast Dallas. They drove her to the closest police substation, located at Northwest Highway and Audelia Road.

Police said the boyfriend followed the group, attempted to ram their car and even shot at them. Police some bullets struck the vehicle, which ended up wrecking along the fence surrounding the substation.

The gunman got away before police could find him. An officer had to jump out of the way of the man's vehicle and was scraped up in the process, police said.

Overall, no injuries were reported.

Officers were seen combing the area around the substation looking for evidence after the shooting. No damage has been found on the substation or police units.

Police have been searching for the man but no arrest has been made as of this writing.