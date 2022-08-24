Dolly Parton Tribute Defaced, Young Artist Vows to Recreate

Famed country artist Dolly Parton is known for her distinct voice, fashionable looks, upbeat personality and positive outlook on life. Now, a loyal fan and high school senior is wondering "What would Dolly do?” after being targeted during what was supposed to be a fun senior moment.

Will Lepard has a wall covered with Dolly Parton album covers he’s collected since freshman year in high school. He said it started with a budding interest.

“I started listening to her and then slowly started watching interviews,” he said.

That’s all it took to go from intrigue to becoming a full-fledged Dolly Parton fan. So, when the time came to decide what to paint on his senior parking space at Aledo High school, the answer was easy. He would paint the icon.

Once the logistics were set, the work started. Hours and hours of work went into the parking lot creation.

“Definitely more than 40 hours because I was trying to prep stuff here at the house, and then going to the high school and using all my spare time outside of work to make sure I finish it before school starts,” said Lepard.

Then, on Saturday there was a phone call. Someone had ruined the painting. Lepard’s mother was the one to break the news to him. She was out shopping when they found out.

“So, I literally broke down in the store, told my husband we have got to go, called him crying because I’m just heartbroken,” said Molley Michel. “That was like his masterpiece.”

Lepard’s was the only parking spot spray painted over and he couldn’t help but feel targeted. He quickly resolved to not let it get him down. He said he’ll paint it again and do it with the same focus as the first time.

“He has God’s grace all in him because he’s like 'That’s just paint,'" Michel said about her son's resilience. "But not to me. That’s my kid."

People have been stepping up and offering help; proving kindness overcomes bad intentions. Lepard will soon begin the work again and hopes to make this painting sing even better than the first time.

“First of all, I can show myself I can do better. And also prove to whoever did it that I’m not going to give up for a spot that I spent so much time on,” he said.

A spokesperson with Aledo ISD released a statement following the incident which reads, in part:

“Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to identify anyone involved, but we are asking anyone who has information related to this incident to come forward," the district said in a statement. "With Will’s can-do attitude and forgiving spirit, we can’t wait to see him create another masterpiece for everyone to enjoy.”