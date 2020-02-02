Dog Shot After It Attacked Neighbor in Arlington

A dog attack ended with gunshots in Arlington Sunday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a call about a dog attack at 1700 Northaven Court shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say that a dog was attacking and injuring an adult neighbor.

While one neighbor began to hit the dog, another neighbor approached with a gun, police say.

Police say the neighbor with the gun took a shot in self defense, hitting the dog in the abdomen.

The neighbor who was attacked by the dog was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for dog bites.

Two dogs were surrendered by their owner to Arlington Animal Control for observation, police say.

The breed and condition of the dog that was shot is unknown.