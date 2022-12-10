Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas

North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth.

Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.

They are offering the same deal to rescue groups who will take dogs.

“We are looking to be able to create a clean break to stop the spread of illness, and to do that we’re looking for community participation to help us find placement for 150 large dogs,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS.

Clearing this group of exposed dogs will also make room in the shelter for healthy dogs that have not been exposed to illness, Webber added.

“All they need is just a place to go to and have some time to be treated,” Webber said. “Hopefully, if we get an amount of time with them out of the shelter and not exposed, then that’s where the fosters will be able to bring them back and into the clean population.”

Most pets recover with attention, rest and supportive care, Webber said. It usually takes around one to two weeks for dogs to recover from infection.

New fosters and adopters should be prepared to isolate the URI-exposed dogs from other pets and keep them healthy. Adopted pets will receive a free visit to the vet and 30 days of pet health insurance.

ABOUT CANINE FLU

Upper respiratory infection and canine influenza have recently plagued pet shelters across North Texas, including at DAS. Toward the end of November, the government-operated shelter began working with professors from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine to come up with a plan to stop the spread and potentially save lives.

It can be highly contagious.

It spreads the same way human flu does.

If a sick dog sneezes, licks or barks at other dogs the virus can be passed on.

It is not deadly.

Experts say the best way to protect your dog is by getting the canine flu vaccine.

The adoption center at 1818 North Westmoreland Road will be placing dogs in homes this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adoptions are free. For more information, visit the website.