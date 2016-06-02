Dog Chained to Front Porch of Texas Home Rescued From Flood

A Houston news crew helped rescue a dog left chained to a front porch Tuesday as floodwaters surged to record levels.

The pup was barely able to keep its head above water when a crew from NBC affiliate KPRC spotted it from an airboat manned by two volunteers, the station reported. The group was out surveying a flooded neighborhood in Fort Bend County.

KPRC reporter Phil Archer and volunteer Jeff Shimek jumped into the water to rescue the dog.

"They chained him to the front of the [expletive] house?" one of the men is heard saying on video shot from the boat.

They untie the dog and lift it into the vessel. The animal looks up with imploring eyes that seem to convey gratitude and relief.

The dog was turned over to the Houston Humane Society, according to KPRC, which said the crew later returned to the area and rescued five more abandoned dogs.

Parts of Texas have been inundated with rain over the last week, and more than half the state is under flood watches or warnings.

Several people have died in floods, including five Fort Hood soldiers whose truck overturned Thursday during a training exercise in a creek. Three others were rescued and four remain missing.