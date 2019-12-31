isee@nbdfw.com

Dog and Mailman Work Together to Deliver Mail

There's always been a lot of talk about dogs hating the mailman, but that's not always the case.

Jody Stein shared a video with iSee@nbcdfw.com that shows her dog Elle Woof meeting up with their U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Ken Brown.

Stein says Elle Woof "patiently waits for him" to show up.

"Every day she waits for him, and every day they go deliver mail together to all the houses and then he brings her back," Stein says on the video. "They do the whole block together."

"Just wanted to share with y’all and your wonderful viewers," Stein said.

