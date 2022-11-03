PTSD911, a documentary about first responder mental health, is set to premiere at a special event at the Irving Arts Center.

The documentary hopes to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing, firefighters, police officers, EMS workers and 911 operators.

“If we don’t have healthy first responders responding to our emergencies, we aren’t doing the job of taking care of our first responders. My goal is for us to take care of them,” documentary director Conrad Weaver said.

The film takes a raw look at the issues facing first responders.

Garland Police Department is a part of the film as a template of best practices when it comes to mental health.

Weaver said Garland Police treat mental health issues with the same seriousness and compassion as someone with a physical concern.

“If someone needs to go to a treatment center for 30 days – they go to a treatment center for 30 days. Take care of their issues and come back and have a job. That does not happen nationwide,” Weaver said. “It’s very rare that that happens.”

Weaver hopes to inspire conversations, discussion, and open dialogue.

“Everywhere we go, for this film, whatever city we go into – that’s our goal – to bring those people to the table, so that we can have a local discussion on what needs to happen here locally so that we can have healthy first responders in our community,” Weaver said.

If you are in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988.