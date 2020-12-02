N. Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Could Trigger Tighter Restrictions & Halt to Elective Surgeries

North Texas could hit a dangerous milestone Thursday that could trigger new closures and restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Wednesday marked six consecutive days the North Texas region saw COVID-related hospitalizations above 15%.

One more day and new restrictions could be triggered for 19 North Texas counties, including the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area, under a plan put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Most businesses, including restaurants, stores, offices and gyms will go from 75% capacity down to 50% capacity and all bars must close.



If new restrictions take effect, some elective surgeries could be halted to save bed space.

"Rolling back is a good start, as far as capacity, but in order to really bring down the numbers, there will have to be some additional restrictions. I know it's always a delicate balance," said University of North Texas Health Science Center epidemiologist Dr. Diana Cervantes.



That possibility has a Dallas doctor bracing for the fallout that could come from more restrictions.



Dr. William Phillips with Park Cities Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery said employees had to go on unemployment during the first round of restrictions in the spring.



Dr. Phillips said his practice is prepared to postpone some non-emergency procedures if new restrictions take effect.



In the meantime, he's helping a patient who's waited years for surgery.



Christina Cruz of Euless began losing her teeth nearly 20 years ago.



After all that time, Cruz was scheduled for surgery to transform her smile in two weeks.



Now, her procedure is taking place Thursday.



“I wanted to move it up not only to make it more special for her Christmas holiday but it was fortuitous if we do have this elective surgery shutdown,” said Dr. William Phillips with Park Cities Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“I am thankful that they put this through as quickly as they could just, you know, to be on the safe side in case something came down to stop that,” said Cruz.





*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.

