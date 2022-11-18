Doctor In Tainted IV Bag Case Will Remain In Jail Until His Hearing

The anesthesiologist charged with putting dangerous drugs into IV bags at the North Dallas surgery center where he worked will remain in jail until his trial, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz is charged with spiking IV bags at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas, leading to serious complications for patients and the death of a fellow doctor who had taken an IV bag home to rehydrate when she wasn’t feeling well.

Ortiz maintains his innocence. A motion filed by attorneys for Ortiz asked a judge to reconsider an order that Ortiz remain behind bars until his trial.

Food and Drug Administration Special Agent Daniel Allgeyer testified about former coworkers of Ortiz saying, "Many have said they are scared if he gets out of custody."

The agent also said, "We believe he is a clear threat to the public and threat to others."

One former coworker testified he had two altercations with Ortiz. Nurse Jeremy Johnston said on the stand, "He was yelling and screaming at me in the middle of my staff meeting.”

Another time Johnston said about Ortiz, "He locked eyes with me and came at me. He pushed my mask into my face with his face and chest bumped me.” Johnston went on to say, “He is very retaliatory and aggressive.”

But on cross-examination Johnston could not recall any other employees complaining of Ortiz being physical with them nor did he file a police report.

There is video prosecutors have shown they claim shows Ortiz putting tainted IV bags in a warmer.

The doctor accused of slipping dangerous drugs into IV bags at a north Dallas surgery center, killing a fellow doctor and injuring 10 patients was in court Friday. He will remain in jail at least until a detention hearing on Monday. Meanwhile, NBC 5 is hearing for the first time from the husband of one of his alleged victims.

In closing arguments, his defense attorneys said about the video, "They don't have evidence of him tainting IV bags or the bags he put in the warmer were tainted.

The judge ruled in favor of the prosecution saying based on the weight of the charge, his past conduct and history he is considered a danger to the community and will remain in jail.

No future court date has been set yet.