Do you recognize these women? Fort Worth PD wants to talk to them

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, an unidentified woman accompanied 26-year-old Devin Danford to his apartment on the night of Aug. 26.

It was not until the next day that police discovered Danford unconscious inside his apartment.

"On August 27, 2023, West Division officers were dispatched to investigate an unconscious person at an apartment complex. Medical personnel pronounced Devin Danford deceased inside his apartment.

Detectives have shared that Devin was in the Deep Ellum area on the evening of Saturday, August 26, 2023," Fort Worth PD said in a press release.

Over the weekend, police released a surveillance video that shows two women. The first woman has her hair in a bun and is wearing a spaghetti-strap top, a short shirt, and dark-colored thigh-high boots. The woman has a tattoo on her thigh. The second woman in the video has long hair with bangs and is wearing a long dress and white heels.

According to Fort Worth PD, "It is known that one of the two women in the attached video accompanied Devin to his apartment in Fort Worth. Devin was located unresponsive the next morning and the unidentified woman was no longer at the location. It was also reported that several items were missing from Devin’s apartment including the attached distinctive necklace that Devin was wearing in the club."

Danford's friend, Rene Meraz said he was with Danford for most of the night. Although Meraz said he could not speak about the facts surrounding the investigation, he confirmed they eventually made it to Green Light Social in Deep Ellum.

"It was just me and him on the way there listening to our music, laughing," Meraz said. "We're like a duo partner in dancing. We love dancing."

Meraz said he remembered the last thing they said to each other before they parted ways.

"I just remember telling him, 'I love you'," Meraz said. "He always just told me 'I love you, bro'."

Meraz said he has been friends with Danford for years.

"Devon was my best friend," Meraz said. "I knew him since middle school because he moved from Lubbock to here."

Meraz said Danford was full of life and had plans to expand his barbershop business.

"He was just the realest and the most genuine dude… He was younger than me, but I felt like he was my big brother in a way, because, you know, he was always doing his thing," Meraz said. "He wanted to open up his own spot, have his own little studio… He was a very hard-working man."

In a text message to NBC 5, Danford's mother, Cristal Moreno said her son inspired others.

"He just always wanted to help others become better. He was passionate about what he did. He worked hard, loved hard, and did everything he could to celebrate his friends and family. Our mother and son bond was undeniable that everyone saw. He will forever be missed," she said.

As of Monday night, Fort Worth Police have not identified the women or made arrests connected to the case.

"Looking at these two females that were last seen with the victim, we would like to know who they are. Talk to them and see if they can tell us, you know, what happened prior to the victim getting to his apartment," Officer Daniel Segura, spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Detectives at 817-392-4382.