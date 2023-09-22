‘Do the right thing,' public and friends of fallen Arlington police officer urge accused hit & run driver to come forward

Law enforcement authorities hope a reward will help lead them to the hit-and-run driver accused in the death of an Arlington motorcycle police officer.

The search for the suspect continues as funeral arrangements are finalized for fallen officer Darrin McMichael.

North Texas Crime Stoppers announced Friday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

The public continued to stop by APD headquarters on Friday afternoon, leaving flowers and messages on a police cruiser designated as a memorial.

“It just hurts my heart that an officer had to go down in such a horrific way,” said Peggy Brandt Brown who volunteers at the Arlington Police Department. “In today's world when so much is negative about police departments, ordinary folks can say: 'Hey, we’re sorry, we care.'”

The 24-year-veteran on the police force died early Thursday morning while on his way to work, according to APD and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who knew the man behind the badge say they are better for it.

“He had a great laugh,” remembers Cal Brim. “People would come up and say: You’ve got the biggest boots I’ve ever seen!”

Brim, now retired, headed up security at Six Flags Over Texas in the early 2000s when McMichael came on part-time.

He describes the towering figure as a reliable and respected officer.

“Darrin was kind of the guy who helped us learn about de-escalation and being able to treat people as people,” said Brim. “He was a tall guy, I mean 6’2”. He was so tall and was very imposing when you were around him, could’ve been intimidating but he had the ability to let everyone be at ease. Even if you were in trouble, you felt like you were getting a fair shake from him and he just treated everyone with respect and earned their respect.”

McMichael, he still cannot believe, had recently returned from a successful motorcycle ridge on the West Coast, only to lose his life here at home.

“You never know when that day will come and he treated life that way,” said Brim. “But how sad it was under those circumstances, especially with Linette [McMichael’s wife] right there behind to see that. Just gut-wrenching.”

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, McMichael fell off his department-issued motorcycle after bumping into an SUV when traffic came to a sudden stop on WB 1-20 near St. Augustine Drive in Southern Dallas County.

The driver of a car, believed to be a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler sedan, is accused of running over the officer and driving off.

McMichael’s wife, who is also an Arlington police officer in the school resource officer unit, witnessed the horrific scene, according to Arlington Police.

“When you leave the scene of an accident like that, you’re greedy,” said an angry Brandt Brown. “You’re looking out for yourself, that’s it. Not a good human being not somebody I want to know.”

Brim says he is quite certain it was not a ‘willful’ act and urges the driver to come forward.

“Doing the right thing often means overcoming the panic of the moment and taking responsibility,” he said.

McMichael’s legacy, he says, will be that of a man who made those he came into contact with better.

“in scripture, that says iron sharpens iron so one man sharpens another,” said Brim. “Darrin sharpened me and he sharpened everybody he came into contact with.”

The Arlington Police Association has set up a fundraiser benefitting McMichael’s wife. Donations can be made in person at Arlington Federal Credit Union or through a QR code.

For more information click here.

Mini Coopers of Texas Club will also hold a fundraiser on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Fort Worth.

Proceeds will go to McMichael’s wife, according to the club’s president.