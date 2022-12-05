DNA Identifies Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim as Missing Fort Worth Teen

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible.

Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9.

In the days following his disappearance, family members said the body didn't run away and they searched the area, passed out flyers, and reached out to community members while trying to find him

On Nov. 16, the family said Fort Worth Police asked them for DNA and dental records after a body was found that morning by workers with the Texas Department of Transportation.

The dental records supplied by the family were inconclusive, however, the family's DNA was confirmed to be a match for the body on Dec. 2.

The family said investigators with the police department flew over the area on Nov. 15 but didn't see the body where it was found by road crews on Nov. 16. Because of that, police believe the boy was struck along the 9600 block of West Freeway late on Nov. 15 or early Nov. 16.

The family and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the hit-and-run to come forward. Anyone with information can call 817-392-4885 and should reference Report #220090420.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family cover the costs of Hernandez's memorial and funeral services.