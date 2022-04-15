Dallas Cowboys Player Speaks with Police Investigating Deadly Drive-By: DMN

A Dallas Cowboys player came forward to speak with Dallas Police on Friday about an ongoing murder investigation, according to NBC 5’s media partners The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas Police asked for the public’s help solving a murder and some of their questions in the case have led them to Dallas Cowboy’s cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

According to police, 20-year-old Cameron Ray was killed in a drive-by shooting on March 18 outside a bar on Lower Greenville.

Additional details are surfacing about the moments that led up to the man's death in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue, but Ray's family told NBC 5 he lived in Athens and was in Dallas to celebrate a friend’s birthday and wasn't the type to be out looking for trouble.

He was a very funny person. He loved sports. He loved basketball. He wanted to have fun. He would never go out looking for trouble or wasn't a problem child and nothing like that. Krista Wigfall, victim's stepmother

Surveillance video released by Dallas Police shows Ray and his friends outside a bar when they get involved in a fight with another group of men. Another video released by police showed Ray and his friends walking through a parking lot after the fight when a black SUV passes by and someone inside fires several shots.

Krista Wigfall, Ray's stepmom, said her stepson was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.

"It’s just been devastating having no answers and just trying to process he’s gone, never coming back," said Wigfall.

It is unclear where inside the vehicle the shots are coming from and exactly how many were fired. Police released the surveillance video on Friday asking for the public’s help in identifying everyone in the area at the time of the shooting.

“If you recognize clothing, jewelry, maybe that’s someone that’s known to you, someone that might wear a piece of jewelry like that or a particular sweatshirt,” said Kristin Lowman, spokesperson for Dallas Police. “That could be a small piece of information that you think might be small to you, but it could help us in this case.”

A man is seen in one of the videos wearing a diamond necklace with a medallion reading ‘YKDV.’ That happens to be Joseph’s nickname, the NFL athlete is also a rapper and goes by the name YKDV Bossman Fat.

NBC 5 confirmed through a source that is close to the Cowboys organization and has direct knowledge of the case that the team has spoken to Joseph and encouraged him to talk to Dallas Police about what he knows about the incident.

The team also released the following statement Friday afternoon: "The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."

Joseph has not been named as a suspect and is not charged with any crime.

Dallas police would not confirm whether Joseph is the person in the video, whether he is considered a person of interest or a suspect in the case.

Lowman said the department does not name persons of interest or suspects unless police are searching for the person or the person has been charged with a crime.

The victim’s stepmom said she had already known of Joseph’s potential involvement in the incident after people on social media recognized the athlete.

“It tells a lot about your character that you were with these dudes,” said Wigfall. “If you didn’t shoot, you were still with someone that did such a thing.”

She said everyone involved, including the victim’s friends, has had nearly a month to come forward and provide information to the police and they haven’t.

“Whoever was involved in the car, we want whatever they can get. The maximum of whatever they can get. I hate to say that, but that’s just what it is. They can get out of trouble. We can never get our son back.”

Joseph’s attorney Barry Sorrels spoke with the Dallas Morning News. Sorrels said Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray, adding that his death is a tragedy, and "Kelvin extends his deepest condolences."

Sorrels said his client was unarmed that night and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent, according to the statement published by the Dallas Morning News.